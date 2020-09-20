https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/timeline-events-related-justice-ginsburg-memorials-filling-her-supreme-court?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
The following is a timeline of events related to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her memorials services and those connected to the filling of her Supreme Court seat.
Sept. 23-24: Private/public memorial services for Justice Ginsburg at Supreme Court
Sept 25: Memorial service for Justice Ginsburg at the U.S. Capitol
Sept. 25-26: President Trump announces Supreme Court nominee
Sept. 28: Senate Judiciary Committee can start nominee-review work
Sept 29: First presidential debate
Oct 7: Vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah
Nov. 3: Election Day
Dec 14: Electors formally cast their votes for the Electoral College
Jan 20: President elect inauguration
*A service for Justice Ginsburg at Arlington National Cemetery is planned for the week of Sept. 27- Oct. 2.
* The Senate Judiciary Committee typically takes about a month to prepare before hearings, but this process is expected to happen more quickly. The committee’s vote to recommend the appointment is historically followed promptly by the full Senate vote.