The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Delaware authorities are still trying to identify the remains of a toddler who was found dead near a softball field in Smyrna.

Police were first called to the field near the Smyrna Middle School about one year ago on Sept. 13 after a person noticed the remains, according to Delaware Online.

They believe the girl is Caucasian or Hispanic, between the ages of 2 and 5 years old.

The unnamed child had slightly wavy brown hair, and an “anthropological exam of her remains suggests that she suffered from chronic illness(es),” police have said.

“There is some evidence of a fire at or near the crime scene which is why we have involved the State Fire Marshal’s office in our investigation,” Cpl. Brian M. Donner, with the Smryna Police Department, said, reported CrimeOnline.

(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says the “images displayed are facial reconstructions created by NCMEC Forensic Artists that depict what the child may have looked like in life.”

Donner, meanwhile, said that the girl isn’t missing.

“We don’t have any internal missing children that would match what we found out there,” he said, according to CrimeOnline. “We’ve reached out to all our partner agencies in state, and also out of state. We kind of have an all-points bulletin out there for the limited amount of information we do have to see if anyone can match that to any active cases they have.”

Police are asking the public to look at the photo and report tips. They can Smyrna Police Detective Bill Davis at 302-653-3490, reach out to the department on Facebook or Twitter, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

