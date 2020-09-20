https://www.theepochtimes.com/tom-cotton-senate-will-move-forward-on-confirming-ginsburg-successor-without-delay_3506895.html

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said the Senate will move forward in confirming a new Supreme Court justice after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday.

“My condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family and my regard for her lifelong dedication to public service,” Cotton told Fox News on Sunday morning. Ginsburg was the face of the left-wing bloc of the Supreme Court.

“The Senate will exercise our constitutional duty,” Cotton said, adding that the Senate will have nomination hearings.

“We will move forward without delay,” the Arkansas senator said.

Cotton said that it’s not clear if the vote would happen before the November election, saying that it is a possibility.

“There will be a vote, there have been some cases like Justice Ginsburg herself” when the confirmation process “took less than 44 days,” he added. “There have been other cases which it took longer, so it’s too soon to say right now.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), following Ginsburg’s passing, said that he will try in earnest to nominate a Supreme Court justice as soon as possible. “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump told a crowd Saturday in North Carolina that he’ll nominate a woman judge.

“I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman,” he said in Fayetteville. “I think it should be a woman because I actually like women much more than men.”

There is speculation that Trump will look to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett or Judge Barbara Lagoa. He praised the two in the rally.

Trump, who already selected two Supreme Court justices during his presidency, said that a nomination would give conservatives a decisive advantage in key decisions.

“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!,” he wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers at the Supreme Court in Washington on July 31, 2014. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Ginsburg, a left-wing icon and standard-bearer for feminism, died of metastatic pancreatic cancer in her home in Washington, surrounded by her family. She was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was the first.

Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter, which said that “my most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” reported NPR.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrote a tweet saying, “American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said the Supreme Court justice should be selected by whoever wins the presidency in November.

“There is no doubt—let me be clear—that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider,” he told reporters over the weekend.

