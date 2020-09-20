https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/treasury-department-looking-amend-anti-money-laundering-regulations?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Department of Treasury is working to patch up a longstanding hole in its anti-money-laundering regulation and is currently engaged in discussions surrounding possible new rules that would allow financial institutions to more effectively allocate their compliance resources.

Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the branch from which these developments stem, is working to fix a system that members of the industry have long thought was overly complex and a drain on resources.

The most recent announcement from Treasury is asking for public comment on the government’s requirement that all banks and financial institutions must sustain an “effective and reasonably designed” anti-money laundering program within their organization.

Under federal anti-money laundering regulations already in place, financial institutions are required to monitor and report suspicious activity to the government. According to the Wall Street Journal, that requirement has led to high numbers of low-value reports over the past ten years.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is attempting to modernize and clarify the United States’ primary anti-money-laundering legislation, the Bank Secrecy Act, which several attorneys told the Journal can be unnecessarily cumbersome.

One attorney described current FinCEN regulations as “complex and onerous in certain ways that don’t make sense.” The agency will seek comments on potential reforms through November 16.

