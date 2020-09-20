https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/trump-says-hell-likely-name-supreme-court-nominee-friday-saturday-replace?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump said Monday that he will name his nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by the end of the week.

“I will announce it either Friday or Saturday,” Trump said on the Fox News Channel. “Then the work begins.”

Justice Ginsburg died Friday. She was 87.

Trump has also said he will nominate a female to fill the high court seat. On Monday, the president suggested that he would make his decision later in the week to allow for events honoring Ginsburg and her groundbreaking, consequential legal career.

