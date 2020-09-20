https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-trump-life-libery-levin-interview

With only a month and a half until the 2020 election, President Donald Trump gave an in-depth interview on Fox News’ “Life, Liberty, & Levin,” where he discussed the potential coronavirus vaccine, Joe Biden, mail-in voting, and the mainstream media.

“You know it and I know it, Joe doesn’t know he’s alive,” Trump said of the former vice president. “It’s a sad thing that’s going on. The whole thing is a sad thing.”

Trump called Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris the “most liberal person in the Senate.”

The president warned that if policies from far-left Democrats are instituted, the U.S. could become the next Venezuela.

“And I used to say we’ll be another Venezuela, but I never really…I don’t know that I believed it fully,” he revealed. “That wasn’t too long ago. But I do. If that kind of stuff gets put in, we will be another Venezuela, except on major steroids.”

Trump called former White House national security adviser John Bolton a “stupid person.” He added, “What he did, I think was highly illegal, I mean his book is loaded up with confidential and classified information.” Trump said he’s letting Attorney General William Barr handle the investigation into Bolton and he isn’t getting involved.

Of James Mattis, the president said he disagreed with him “very much,” and noted that the retired United States Marine Corps general was “fired by President Obama, he was fired…like a dog he was fired.”

Trump attacked the mainstream media, calling The New York Times “stone-cold dishonest.”

“The worst lie of all is that I’m standing over the grave of soldiers from many years ago, warriors of many years ago, who I cherish. I’m very strong on the military. I love the military and I respect the military,” Trump told host Mark Levin. “And they made up a lie that I called them suckers and losers,” Trump said of The Atlantic report that used anonymous sources. Trump said that he doesn’t read The Atlantic, adding “most other people don’t either.”

Trump stated he would like to strengthen the nation’s libel laws.

Trump said, “Every one of these cities that has problems is run by Democrats.”

He pointed out that people have gotten desensitized about the violence in Chicago. “Look at Chicago, where 58 people were shot. Now the reports are, ’58 people were shot this weekend in Chicago, ten died, okay, now let’s get on to the weather.’ They’ve gotten almost used to it.”

Trump also talked about mail-in voting and called them “unsolicited ballots.”

“They have no idea who they’re sending them to, you know they’re sending them to the wrong people,” Trump stated, adding that Democrats “want it to be a mess.”

Trump said that Democrats and the mainstream media are “denigrating” a potential COVID-19 vaccine that could save lives. Trump claimed that his political rivals and the media are creating a “terrible situation” instead of being hopeful about obtaining a coronavirus vaccine “in record time,” and not in “two or three years.”

“Instead of saying, ‘Wow, that’s great. It’s going to save a lot of lives and people are going to be protected, and this whole thing will end faster’ … They started denigrating it,” he told Levin.

Trump accused the media and Democrats of downplaying the potential coronavirus vaccine, “when actually it’s one of the greatest things that anyone’s done, and I’m not saying me – I’m saying anyone. It’s so incredible.”

“You would think they’d be happy and thrilled and jumping up and down,” Trump told Levin. “Instead … it’s just a terrible situation.”

“The reason they’re doing it is because they think I’ll get credit if we have a vaccine anywhere near the election, but certainly before the election,” Trump claimed. “But essentially we’re there now anyway, and we’re ready to distribute very rapidly.”

Earlier this month, Trump said that a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready “during the month of October,” right before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“It’s a tremendous thing that they’ve done and we’ve all done together,” Trump continued. “Then we’re ready to distribute it very quickly, and we’ll do our senior citizens first – the most vulnerable, … especially if they have a problem with a heart or they have diabetes or something.”

“I have totally changed the FDA process,” Trump said. “Same safety, but the speed is from a different world, and we should have the vaccine approved very soon.”

The president praised the “great companies” attempting to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna. The pharmaceutical companies are in Phase 3 trials, “right at the end of the process.” Last week, Trump announced that the COVID-19 vaccine would be distributed within 24 hours of completion of Phase 3 trials and approval by the FDA.

Levin mentioned Democratic governors who ordered nursing homes and long-term care facilities to accept patients who were infected with COVID-19.

