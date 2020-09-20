https://www.theepochtimes.com/two-boys-taken-from-south-carolina-bedroom-found-safe-in-florida-officials_3506890.html

Officials said that two South Carolina boys were located safely in Panama City Beach, Florida.

The Bay County Sherrif’s Office said they found the boys at around 8:15 p.m. on Friday night. Other details about how they were found and what had happened to them are not clear.

Matthew Kinman, 9, and Jerry Kinman, 7, were taken from their home in Aiken, South Carolina, on Sept. 17, said officials with the City of Aiken in an earlier update.

Officials said that Nancy Christina Kinman, 31, is wanted for questioning about where the missing boys are.

She is said to be driving a maroon 2005 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plate SIY391.

(City of Aiken)

Matthew is described as 4 feet tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Jerry is described as 4 feet and 55 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Nancy Christina Kinman was described as 5 feet 2, 185 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, officials said.

“The juveniles are listed in [National Crime Information Center]. If located, please hold and notify Aiken Public Safety immediately,” said the city.

Other details were not released.

Officials said Friday that two girls from Aiken, identified as 13-year-old Emily McCarty and 10-year-old Mary “Madison” McCarty, were found on Thursday. They were both unharmed, reported the Post and Courier. Their case appears to be separate from the Kinmans’ case.

