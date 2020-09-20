https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/four-finalists-left-two-female-judges-top-president-trumps-nominee-list?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Two female federal court judges have emerged as top contenders for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to fill the seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with the president saying Monday that he has a list of five – “probably four” – finalists.

Trump also said Monday that he’ll name his nominee of Friday or Saturday, following official Washington services for Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87. He has also said that his nominee will be a female.

The top contenders appear to be Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago, and Judge Barbara Lagoa who serves on the 11th U.S. Circuit of Appeals in Atlanta.

Trump has called Barrett “very highly respected.”

The president has said about Lagoa: “I’ve heard incredible things about her. I don’t know her. She’s Hispanic and highly respected.”

Both women have lifelong careers in law.

Barrett, a devout Catholic, attended Notre Dame Law School, then taught at the university for nearly two decades.

Lagoa is a Cuban-American Florida judge and attended Columbia Law School. Both women would be the youngest on the Supreme Court, allowing them to serve for many decades.

With Democrats wanting the nomination to happen after the Nov. 3 presidential election, Trump made it clear he will get it done before then.

“Article 2 of the Constitution says that the President shall nominate justices of the Supreme Court. I don’t think it can be any more clear, can it?” Trump asked the crowd at his North Carolina rally Saturday night. “We have plenty of time.”

