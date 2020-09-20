https://www.dailywire.com/news/ufc-fighter-stuns-after-victory-if-you-thought-that-was-a-beating-wait-till-trump-landslide-over-biden

UFC fighter Colby Covington gave an impassioned post-victory speech on Saturday night, saying that President Donald Trump’s victory over Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden would be more impressive than his own victory during the fight.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise,” Covington said. “If you thought that was a beating, wait till November 3 when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That’s gonna be a landslide.”

Covington dedicated the fight to first responders and slammed left-wing athletes who double as social justice warriors.

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there,” he said. “This world would not be safe without you guys. You keep us safe and not these woke athletes. I’m sick of these woke athletes and [these] spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

