Moments ago, UFC star Colby Covington got a call from President Trump himself after his big TKO win over Tyrone Woodley.

WATCH:

HELL YEAH!! 👊💥👊💥@ColbyCovMMA gets a call from @realDonaldTrump in the middle of his post-fight interview! pic.twitter.com/WWpylubQhz — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) September 20, 2020

After his win, Colby called out “woke athletes” including LeBron and called for a Trump landslide.

This is a video from moments after Colby’s win.

“I WANT MY BELT BACK!” 🏆@ColbyCovMMA is on the hunt for gold. [ *NSFW* ] pic.twitter.com/Zbsy4PHSnN — UFC (@ufc) September 20, 2020

Prior to the fight, things got heated.

Woodley answered every questions at a presser by bringing up the BLM movement.

Woodley also wore a hat mocking MAGA hats.

[embedded content]