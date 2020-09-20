https://newsthud.com/watch-colby-covington-just-got-a-call-from-president-trump-after-his-big-tko-win/

Moments ago, UFC star Colby Covington got a call from President Trump himself after his big TKO win over Tyrone Woodley.

After his win, Colby called out “woke athletes” including LeBron and called for a Trump landslide.

This is a video from moments after Colby’s win.

Prior to the fight, things got heated.

Woodley answered every questions at a presser by bringing up the BLM movement.

Woodley also wore a hat mocking MAGA hats.

