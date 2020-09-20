https://newsthud.com/watch-colby-covington-just-got-a-call-from-president-trump-after-his-big-tko-win/
Moments ago, UFC star Colby Covington got a call from President Trump himself after his big TKO win over Tyrone Woodley.
WATCH:
HELL YEAH!! 👊💥👊💥@ColbyCovMMA gets a call from @realDonaldTrump in the middle of his post-fight interview! pic.twitter.com/WWpylubQhz
— Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) September 20, 2020
After his win, Colby called out “woke athletes” including LeBron and called for a Trump landslide.
Colby Covington calling out LeBron 👀 @MyBookieMMA pic.twitter.com/lVWl14hMxU
— MyBookie NBA (@MyBookieNBA) September 20, 2020
This is a video from moments after Colby’s win.
“I WANT MY BELT BACK!” 🏆@ColbyCovMMA is on the hunt for gold.[ *NSFW* ] pic.twitter.com/Zbsy4PHSnN
— UFC (@ufc) September 20, 2020
Prior to the fight, things got heated.
Woodley answered every questions at a presser by bringing up the BLM movement.
Woodley also wore a hat mocking MAGA hats.