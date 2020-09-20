https://www.theblaze.com/news/colby-covington-donald-trump-landslide

UFC star Colby Covington delivered a booming post-victory speech Saturday night during which he predicted President Donald Trump will defeat Joe Biden in a “landslide” and took a shot at NBA star LeBron James and “woke athletes.”

Later, Trump called Covington when he was live on air for another post-victory interview.

What did Covington say?

After Covington’s fight, which he won with a total knockout, the UFC star said “Sleepy Joe” — the nickname the president has mockingly assigned Biden — will get the same result as his opponent this November at the ballot box.

“Ladies and gentleman, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating wait until November 3rd, when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That’s gonna be a landslide,” Covington said.

Then Covington showered praise on first responders before taking a shot at NBA star LeBron James and “woke athletes.”

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there,” he said. “This world would not be safe without you guys. You keep us safe and not these woke athletes. I’m sick of these woke athletes and these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

The Trump phone call

Later, during an interview with ESPN, Covington, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat adorned with Trump’s autograph, received a personal call from Trump.

“You’re a great fighter, man,” Trump said. “I tell you, you make it so easy, I don’t know how the hell you do that. Congratulations, I wanted to watch that fight tonight, I wanted to watch it, you were great.”

Covington replied, “Thank you so much, Mr. President. You gave me the dragon energy when you shook my hand on Sunday at your rally. It doesn’t matter if King Kong was in front of me, I was not going to lose after getting to shake your hand.”

The UFC star added that it did not matter who he fought, no one could stop him from winning after having met Trump personally.

“I’m proud of you man, I’m a big fan and I’m proud of you,” Trump responded. “You’re tough, you’re tough, you have the right spirit. So, now go win the next one, and just keep it for a long time, right? Just keep that championship for a long time. But you are something…I appreciated the shout-out tonight, too. I’m your fan, you’re my fan. Two of a kind, two of a kind.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

