The DC Sunrise Movement, a far left group pushing the consumption of foreign energy sources in America, is training agitators for a potential riot at Senator Lindsey Graham’s home on Monday morning.

The riot is planned for 6:00 AM on Monday morning.

Investigate reporter Millie Weaver released video on Sunday night of the radical group’s members practicing kicks on his front door and more.

This is the modern day left — violent, radical Marxists.

More from Amy Mek:

