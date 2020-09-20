https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/video-far-left-dc-marxist-group-caught-video-training-supporters-kick-lindsey-grahams-door-protest-planned-monday/
The DC Sunrise Movement, a far left group pushing the consumption of foreign energy sources in America, is training agitators for a potential riot at Senator Lindsey Graham’s home on Monday morning.
The riot is planned for 6:00 AM on Monday morning.
Advertisement – story continues below
Investigate reporter Millie Weaver released video on Sunday night of the radical group’s members practicing kicks on his front door and more.
This is the modern day left — violent, radical Marxists.
TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Activist Wearing ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ Shirt Walked into a Louisville Bar and Murdered Three People
*** BREAKING! ***
ATTENTION – @SunriseMvmtDC is training agitators for a potential riot at @LindseyGrahamSC‘s home at 6:00am tomorrow morning!
This exclusive video shows them practicing kicking in his front door & more. Please help get the word out!@FBI @DCPoliceDept pic.twitter.com/GXjEwL7jos
— Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) September 21, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
More from Amy Mek:
Threat!
BREAKING: Lindsey Graham will be Targeted at his Home 6am Monday by Militant Left-Wing Group over Supreme Court
The group doxxed Graham, sent his address to members & posted on their site for anyone willing to join their dangerous call to actionhttps://t.co/3xQkjvBgLL
— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) September 20, 2020