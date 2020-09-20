https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/video-far-left-dc-marxist-group-caught-video-training-supporters-kick-lindsey-grahams-door-protest-planned-monday/

The DC Sunrise Movement, a far left group pushing the consumption of foreign energy sources in America, is training agitators for a potential riot at Senator Lindsey Graham’s home on Monday morning.

The riot is planned for 6:00 AM on Monday morning.

Investigate reporter Millie Weaver released video on Sunday night of the radical group’s members practicing kicks on his front door and more.

This is the modern day left — violent, radical Marxists.

*** BREAKING! *** ATTENTION – @SunriseMvmtDC is training agitators for a potential riot at @LindseyGrahamSC‘s home at 6:00am tomorrow morning! This exclusive video shows them practicing kicking in his front door & more. Please help get the word out!@FBI @DCPoliceDept pic.twitter.com/GXjEwL7jos — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) September 21, 2020

More from Amy Mek:

Threat! BREAKING: Lindsey Graham will be Targeted at his Home 6am Monday by Militant Left-Wing Group over Supreme Court The group doxxed Graham, sent his address to members & posted on their site for anyone willing to join their dangerous call to actionhttps://t.co/3xQkjvBgLL — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) September 20, 2020

