ANARCHY IN OREGON: Antifa Attacks Rock Portland, Riot Police Dispatched
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.18
Riot police were dispatched Saturday night after a march for “Law and Order” turned violent on the streets of Portland Oregon; descending into an all-out brawl after “rival political factions” attacked each other.
“Members of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer and their black-clad adversaries, known as antifa, used bear spray, bare fists and batons to thrash each other outside Kelly’s Olympian, a popular bar on Southwest Washington Street,” writes the Oregonian.
“The melee, which lasted more than a minute, ended when riot cops rushed in and fired pepper balls at the street fighters,” adds the article.
The stunning violence comes just days after leading Democrats -including former Attorney General Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton- fired-off heated rhetoric that urged their supporters to ramp-up confrontations with Republican voters and politicians.
“When they go low, we kick them!” yelled Holder at a recent speaking event.
“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about,” said Clinton during an interview with CNN.
AOC on Wildfires: ‘This is What Climate Change Looks Like,’ US Has ’10 Years’ Left
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.28.19
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed-in Monday on the ongoing wildfires ravaging hundreds of acres in California; saying “this is what climate change looks like.”
“This is what climate change looks like. The GOP like to mock scientific warnings about climate change as exaggeration. But just look around: it’s already starting. We have 10 years to cut carbon emissions in half. If we don’t, scenes like this can get much worse,” posted Ocasio-Cortez on social media.
This is what climate change looks like.
The GOP like to mock scientific warnings about climate change as exaggeration. But just look around: it’s already starting.
We have 10 years to cut carbon emissions in half. If we don’t, scenes like this can get much worse. #GreenNewDeal https://t.co/GNvk7DYFJT
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 28, 2019
Original Story: October 28, 2019
Two sets of California wildfires fueled by hurricane-force winds devastated California Monday; threatening more than 10,000 buildings in West Los Angeles and countless homes in Northern California.
“Firefighters battled destructive wildfires in Northern California wine country and on the west side of Los Angeles on Monday, trying to beat back flames that forced tens of thousands to flee their homes,” reports the Associated Press.
“California’s biggest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, cut off power to an estimated 2.5 million people in the northern part of the state over the weekend in yet another round of blackouts aimed at preventing windblown electrical equipment from sparking more fires. And more shut-offs are possible in the next few days,” adds the AP.
The current blaze around Los Angeles has grown to 500 acres.
“I pray for all the families in the area that could be affected,” posted Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. “Pretty please get to safety ASAP.”
I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019
My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019
