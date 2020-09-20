https://hannity.com/media-room/video-oregon-woman-holds-suspected-wildfire-arsonist-at-gunpoint-until-cops-arrive/

ANARCHY IN OREGON: Antifa Attacks Rock Portland, Riot Police Dispatched

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.18

Riot police were dispatched Saturday night after a march for “Law and Order” turned violent on the streets of Portland Oregon; descending into an all-out brawl after “rival political factions” attacked each other.

“Members of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer and their black-clad adversaries, known as antifa, used bear spray, bare fists and batons to thrash each other outside Kelly’s Olympian, a popular bar on Southwest Washington Street,” writes the Oregonian.

“The melee, which lasted more than a minute, ended when riot cops rushed in and fired pepper balls at the street fighters,” adds the article.

The stunning violence comes just days after leading Democrats -including former Attorney General Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton- fired-off heated rhetoric that urged their supporters to ramp-up confrontations with Republican voters and politicians.

“When they go low, we kick them!” yelled Holder at a recent speaking event.

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about,” said Clinton during an interview with CNN.

