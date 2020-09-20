https://www.dailywire.com/news/washington-national-cathedral-tolls-bell-200-times-to-commemorate-200000-u-s-covid-19-deaths

Washington National Cathedral tolled its bell 200 times over approximately 20 minutes on Sunday evening to mark the roughly 200,000 Americans who have died because of COVID-19.

“On Sunday, the Cathedral will mark the 200,000 lives lost to COVID-19 by tolling the Bourdon Bell,” the cathedral’s website read. “Join us on the Cathedral grounds as we toll the bell 200 times, once for every thousand lives lost.”

“While visiting our grounds please remember that masks and social distancing are required. There will be no access to the inside of the Cathedral,” they added.

This evening, Washington National Cathedral tolled its funeral bell 200 times to mourn the 200,000 lives lost to COVID-19 — once for every 1,000 deaths. It took around 20 minutes. Here’s one minute. pic.twitter.com/TMi6KlxZCj — Erin (@erinruberry) September 20, 2020

The United States reached approximately 200,000 coronavirus deaths this weekend, according to The Associated Press, a grim mile-mark that was once the high estimate from Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx back in March.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Speaking with NBC’s “TODAY,” Birx said that she is “very worried about every city in the United States” and agreed with her colleague Dr. Fauci that anywhere between 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could die of this virus. “I think everyone understands now that you can go from five to 50 to 500 to 5000 cases very quickly,” Birx said, as reported by NBC News. “I think in some of the metro areas we were late in getting people to follow the 15-day guidelines.” “We’ve looked at the Italy data with their self-isolation, and that’s where we come up with if we do things together well, almost perfectly, we could get in the range of 100,000 to 200,000 fatalities. We don’t even want to see that,” she added. Birx emphasized the importance of social distancing, saying that the outcome all depends on how the rest of America takes the CDC guidelines seriously.

President Donald Trump and his top aides have questioned if the number of coronavirus-related deaths have been inflated. According an Axios report from May, “President Trump complained to advisers about the way coronavirus deaths are being calculated, suggesting the real numbers are actually lower — and a number of his senior aides share this view, according to sources with direct knowledge.”

As The Daily Wire reported:

A senior White House official has pushed back against the [Axios] report, reframing Trump’s questions as “skepticism,” citing the inclusion of presumed COVID-19 deaths without testing. “Skepticism isn’t the right way to frame it. The numbers have been revised up to include presumptive cases — meaning deaths that are believed to be related to COVID but not known for sure,” the official told Axios.

Earlier on Sunday, during a speech in Philadelphia, Democratic nominee Joe Biden raised eyebrows when he inflated the coronavirus death rate by 1,000 times, claiming, “And perhaps, most cruelly of all, if Donald Trump has his way, the complications from COVID-19, which are well beyond what they should be—it’s estimated that 200 million people will have died, probably by the time I finish this talk.”

“It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk.”

-Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Gk7r45kcsb — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 20, 2020

