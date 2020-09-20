https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/20/watch-joe-biden-makes-another-huge-gaffe-during-speech-on-ruth-bader-ginsburg/

Joe Biden left his basement this afternoon to comment on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. . .

. . .and quickly committed ANOTHER major gaffe as he vastly misstated the number of Americans dead from coronavirus:

He’s only off by 1000X or so:

Watch:

No wonder they want to limit his time in front of the cameras as much as possible.

***

