Joe Biden left his basement this afternoon to comment on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. . .
Tune in as I deliver remarks on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the future of the Supreme Court. https://t.co/i9CleOZIol
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2020
. . .and quickly committed ANOTHER major gaffe as he vastly misstated the number of Americans dead from coronavirus:
Another Biden misspeak as he says 200 million people have died from COVID
— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) September 20, 2020
He’s only off by 1000X or so:
Biden says 200 MILLION Americans will have died from coronavirus by the time he finishes his speech.
What?
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 20, 2020
Watch:
Joe Biden: “It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk.”
That’s nearly 2/3 of the U.S. population. pic.twitter.com/lp23K11K3o
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2020
No wonder they want to limit his time in front of the cameras as much as possible.
