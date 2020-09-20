https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wrong-pelosi-speaker-pelosis-wires-cross-interview-george-stephanopoulos-video/

What the hell happened to Nancy Pelosi during her interview with George Stephanopoulos?

The look on Stephanopoulos’s face says it all.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s wires got crossed Sunday morning during her interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

During her Sunday morning interview, the Speaker didn’t rule out impeaching President Trump in order to block him from appointing a new Supreme Court Justice.

“But to be clear, you aren’t taking any arrows out of your quiver, you’re not ruling anything out,” Stephanopoulos said.

80-year-old Pelosi suffered from a bizarre (medical?) episode.

Out of the blue, Pelosi responds, “Good morning — Sunday morning.”

This is not an edited clip. It is directly from the ABC News YouTube channel.

WATCH:

Did she have a stroke?

Did Pelosi just have a stroke or something? What happened here? As per the full clip (right below original tweet) this was not edited… https://t.co/xWEZrDIP7x — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 20, 2020

