The 2020 election is just weeks away, and Joe Biden is missing in action.

The day after Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the most liberal justice on the Supreme Court passed away, Joe Biden’s campaign sent out a message to the media at around 8:30 am, saying they were already done for the day.

This is amazing. It’s like Biden doesn’t even want the job of prsident.

OpsLens News reported:

Biden Not Appearing in Public Saturday; Trump Going to North Carolina Rally

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is not appearing in public on Saturday, according to his campaign, while President Donald Trump has a rally scheduled in North Carolina.

Biden’s campaign called a lid at 8:34 a.m.

A lid is a term used by staffers for elected officials. It means that an official is not expected to appear in public.

Biden, 77, traveled on Friday to Minnesota, where he visited the Jerry Alander Carpenter Training Center in Hermantown, a suburb of Duluth.

Politico also noted this:

The morning after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death set the political world ablaze and reordered the presidential race, Joe Biden called it a day. Publicly, at least.

His campaign announced at 8:34 a.m. Saturday there would be no candidate news or activity for the rest of the day. It wouldn’t hold any campaign events, or make any more public statements, as cable news and social media buzzed with 10,000 hot takes.

People on Twitter were dumbfounded by this:

There are seven weekends left to campaign before Election Day. Tonight the President is holding a rally in the battleground state of North Carolina. The Biden team called a lid at 8:34am, which means we won’t see the former Vice President for the rest of the day. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) September 19, 2020

Still can’t get over how bizarre it is that Biden called an 8:30am lid the day after a progressive icon passes away. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2020

This is where the Democrat nominee goes out. Gives a speech on her legacy and the need to push forward etc. etc. etc..No nominee until after election etc.. Every network would carry it. Instead…nothing. Again, bizarre. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2020

Just what you want from a leader in times of crisis. https://t.co/hmQHpWQsFw — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) September 19, 2020

Dem nominee takes the biggest day in recent American history off of work https://t.co/w6iAO2Kqq3 — Communist Carrot Party (@Iamjusthere4be1) September 19, 2020

RBG is maybe one of the top one or two progressive icons in the country Today, with a month and a half in an election, the Democrat nominee put a lid on any appearance in front of the country at 8:30 am It’s not Hillary going Building 7 at the World Trade Center, but it’s close — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2020

This just reinforces the idea that Biden is not up to the task, that he is simply not fit to serve as president.

