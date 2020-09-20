https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wow-abc-hack-floats-impeaching-president-trump-speaker-pelosi-order-block-scotus-nomination-video/

This tells you EVERYTHING you need to know about your liberal mainstream media.

They’re not just biased — They’re leading the charge!

Speaker Pelosi went on ABC’s This Week this morning for former Clinton aide George Stephanopoulos.

On Sunday morning Stephanopoulos floated the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr to Nancy Pelosi in order to prevent Trump from filling the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Pelosi responded, “We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss…”

