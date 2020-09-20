https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2020-emmys-jimmy-kimmel

The 2020 Emmys kicked off during unprecedented times with a fakeout that saw the host pretend to present the opening monologue for an audience that wasn’t really there.

The 72nd Emmy Awards are without a doubt the most unique award show in recent memory thanks to the coronavirus pandemic forcing the broadcast to go virtual and forego the large gathering of celebrities dressed to the nines on the red carpet.

Still, that didn’t stop host Jimmy Kimmel from making the most out of a bad situation, kicking off the show with an opening monologue that poked fun at the pandemic, Trump supporters and Hollywood.

The host took the stage to thunderous applause from the audience, all of whom appeared to be live and in-person as he mocked the “frivolous and unnecessary” awards show. However, midway through the opening monologue, it became clear that the footage was just being reused from a previous show. Kimmel hung a lantern on that fact when he spotted himself in the crowd.

“Of course I’m here all alone, of course we don’t have an audience!” Kimmel said. “This isn’t a MAGA rally, it’s the Emmys. Instead of the live audience, we took a page from baseball and did cardboard cutouts of the nominees.”

With that, the host highlighted some cardboard cutouts in the crowd at the Staples Center before awkwardly noticing that “Ozark” star Jason Bateman was there in person. The star asked if he could stay because he’s been going crazy in quarantine. When Kimmel suggested that he could stay despite safety regulations if he agreed to laugh at his jokes.

“I’m out,” Bateman curtly replied.

The show then forged ahead with Kimmel revealing that more than 100 cameras were dispatched to stars all around the country so that they could tune in and give their acceptance speeches if they won. Jennifer Aniston arrived in person to announce that “Schitt’s Creek” actress Catharine O’Hara took home the first award of the night for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. O’Hara’s on-screen husband, Eugene Levy, took home the next award for his role on the same show.

The series pulled off the hat trick by taking home the first three awards of the night when series creator and star Daniel Levy brought home the Emmy for outstanding writing in a comedy series.

“Getting to write David Rose, getting to write this show, getting to tell these stories has been the greatest and most cathartic experience of my life,” the younger Levy said after tearing up thanking his Emmy-winning dad.

Things got slightly political once again before the announcement of Daniel Levy again as the winner for outstanding directing in a comedy series when “Barry” actor Anthony Carrigan somewhat reprised his role from the show. He engaged in a bit with Kimmel in which he pretended to be a Russian operative impersonating a mail carrier out to steal mail-in-voting ballots. When Kimmel wasn’t fooled, Carrigan’s character settled for handing over the Emmy winners envelopes.

The “Schitt’s Creek” winning streak continued for a fifth award when Daniel won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

“OK, the Internet is about to turn on me,” he joked before giving his acceptance speech.

“Schitt’s Creek” continued its winning streak with Annie Murphy taking home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. Finally, the show maintained its winning streak by taking home the coveted award for outstanding comedy series.

Daniel spent his moment speaking to encourage fans to register and vote in November.

“I’m so sorry for making this political,” he said before turning things over to his dad, who promptly gave thanks to everyone involved, including his son.

Kimmel kept the jabs at Trump coming by noting that he should have built his wall on the northern border of the U.S., mocking the Canada-based “Schitt’s Creek” cast.

“Has he tweeted yet?” Kimmel asked of the president. “Oh, it’s Sunday, he’s probably at Church.”

David Letterman arrived next for a pre-recorded segment in which he announced the first non-”Schitt’s Creek” related award of the night, which went to “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver.

As the show moved out of comedy, Regina King took home the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her leading role in HBO’s “Watchmen.” She was the first of the night to acknowledge the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died earlier this week at age 87.

