On Saturday night the violent and threatening Black Lives Matter-Antifa mob marched into a gay are of Washington DC.

The mob immediately began intimidating and harassing gays including a man with a puppy.

Drew Hernandez was there.

No community is safe with the mob.

One brace gay man confronted the violent mob saying, “You think I’m afraid of you?” After the Antifa-BLM mob trespass his year and assault his friend!

