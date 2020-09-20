https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/think-afraid-dc-gay-man-confronts-violent-antifa-blm-mob-trespass-yard-assault-friend-video/
On Saturday night the violent and threatening Black Lives Matter-Antifa mob marched into a gay are of Washington DC.
The mob immediately began intimidating and harassing gays including a man with a puppy.
Drew Hernandez was there.
SIGN THIS PETITION 👉 https://t.co/xLQ2VPshpn
Archbishop Cordileone of San Francisco is leading Catholics in a public demonstration and Eucharistic procession this Sunday.
Sign the petition and register to join hundreds for Outdoor Masses We are Essential: #FreeTheMass pic.twitter.com/bWangi8XL0
— uCatholic (@uCatholic) September 17, 2020
TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Activist Wearing ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ Shirt Walked into a Louisville Bar and Murdered Three People
No community is safe with the mob.
BREAKING: DC BLM and Antifa descended upon a gay neighborhood tonight
A BLM activist can be seen getting extremely aggressive with the gay man to the point of threatening him by saying:
“You are mother f*cking lucky” because the gay man’s accomplice escorted him away pic.twitter.com/cu43u5XOkw
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 20, 2020
One brace gay man confronted the violent mob saying, “You think I’m afraid of you?” After the Antifa-BLM mob trespass his year and assault his friend!
DC: Tonight a gay man stood up to Antifa by saying:
“You think I’m afraid of you?”
After they trespassed his front yard and assaulted his friend pic.twitter.com/p9buhFNQLN
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 20, 2020