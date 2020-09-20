https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/think-afraid-dc-gay-man-confronts-violent-antifa-blm-mob-trespass-yard-assault-friend-video/

On Saturday night the violent and threatening Black Lives Matter-Antifa mob marched into a gay are of Washington DC.

The mob immediately began intimidating and harassing gays including a man with a puppy.

Drew Hernandez was there.

No community is safe with the mob.

BREAKING: DC BLM and Antifa descended upon a gay neighborhood tonight A BLM activist can be seen getting extremely aggressive with the gay man to the point of threatening him by saying: “You are mother f*cking lucky” because the gay man’s accomplice escorted him away pic.twitter.com/cu43u5XOkw — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 20, 2020

One brace gay man confronted the violent mob saying, “You think I’m afraid of you?” After the Antifa-BLM mob trespass his year and assault his friend!

DC: Tonight a gay man stood up to Antifa by saying: “You think I’m afraid of you?” After they trespassed his front yard and assaulted his friend pic.twitter.com/p9buhFNQLN — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 20, 2020

