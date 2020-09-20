https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/thought-beating-wait-til-donald-trump-gets-hands-sleepy-joe-mma-champ-colby-covington-cheers-trump-trashes-spineless-lebron-james-video/
MMA Champion Colby Covington wearing a US flag in his post-win interview, interrupted the host and WENT ROGUE– Colby cheered President Trump and the Silent Majority — And warned Sleepy Joe of what he is facing!!
Colby Covington: “Ladies and gentleman, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating wait until November 3rd, when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That’s gonna be a landslide.”
Then he went on to SLAM spineless coward LeBron James!
“Ladies and gentleman, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating wait until November 3rd, when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That’s gonna be a landslide.” – @ColbyCovMMA pic.twitter.com/0b518NdgV2
— Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 20, 2020
Colby Covington met with Donald Trump recently at a Trump rally.
The #POTUS @realDonaldTrump will be tuned into @ESPN to watch me at #UFCVegas11 this Saturday night how about you snowflakes? pic.twitter.com/QB2z68McFa
— Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 14, 2020