It seems as if every Democrat is determined to condemn and otherwise undermine the President and the Republican-controlled Senate from nominating and confirming a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. They are turning it into an election issue and doing everything they can to make valid arguments for the seat to remain vacant until after the election.

The problem they face is that in 2016, they were saying the exact opposite. The death of Antonin Scalia prompted President Obama to nominate Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow a vote on the Senate floor or even hold confirmation hearings with the Senate Judiciary Committee. It was his prerogative and was not unprecedented. In fact, there have been no opposition party Senates that have confirmed a Supreme Court Justice but several who have confirmed the Justices of their own party during an election year.

The video of several prominent Democrats, including presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, demanding the Senate confirm President Obama’s pick should come back to bite them this year as it completely contradicts their arguments today. The only question is whether mainstream media is willing to call them out. They won’t. That means it’s up to all of us to get the word out and spread this video far and wide.

Democrats contradicting themselves has become a recurring theme for years. Their contradictory stances in 2016 demonstrate they are not working on behalf of the American people when they call for a SCOTUS nomination delay. They simply want more power.

