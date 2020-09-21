https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/6-accused-starting-oregon-fires-amid-devastating-season/
(NEW YORK POST) — At least six men in Oregon have been accused of intentionally setting blazes during the state’s devastating wildfire season, according to a report.
There is no evidence that the suspects were motivated by politics, despite conspiracies that such an animus has fueled the fires that have burned more than a million acres (1,500 square miles), OregonLive reported.
Instead, some of the blazes were attributed to petty beefs, relationship troubles and enjoying the “smell of smoke,” officials said.