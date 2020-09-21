https://www.theepochtimes.com/6-year-old-witnesses-mothers-murder-during-robbery-suspects-on-the-run_3508659.html

Armed robbers killed an Indiana mother and injured her husband last week as their 6-year-old child watched, officials said.

Jonathan Hochstetler, of Indianapolis, was heading home at night when a trailer tire blew out on his truck and caused damage to the light. He called his wife to bring him a spare tire, and she put their 6-year-old son, Brandon, in the vehicle and went to their father.

As Hochstetler worked, his wife, Wilma, noticed two people nearby and told her husband, according to his father, Samuel, reported Fox59.

“He opened up the passenger door of the truck and put his gun in there,” Samuel said of the gunman. “Jonathan said, ‘Whoa, what’s going on?’ Then he came around the front and the other guy came around the back and they pulled out their guns on them and robbed them.”

Samuel Hochstetler added that as they started walking away, “All of a sudden, they just turned and shot. His wife just crumbled immediately. He knew right away she was dead,” according to the report.

The boy saw the incident unfold. His father was shot in the neck, according to Samuel Hochstetler. The child dialed 911 and handed the phone to his father.

Johnathan Hochstetler had two surgeries and is on a feeding tube, his father told the station.

His father said that Hochstetler doesn’t hold any bitterness to those who shot his wife and injured him.

“He said I have total peace, I’m comfortable, I’m encouraged,” Samuel said. “He said I have no anger towards those men.”

He added: “My son has thanked his heavenly Father over and over that he’s not paralyzed. I extend forgiveness towards the two murderers. Revenge only begets more violence. My heart’s desire for them is that they would repent and fall on their faces before the Lord Jesus and cry out for mercy for their own soul’s sake.”

The father of the male victim that survived stated that the two suspects were “black men,” as reported by WTHR.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery and double shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

