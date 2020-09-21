https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/21/activists-who-showed-up-at-home-of-gop-sen-thom-tillis-are-upset-that-he-completely-ignored-them-and-drove-away/

Self-described “activists” showed up at the home of Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and they were upset that he didn’t dignify their actions by stopping for a chat. They claim he fled:

Showing up at private residences ramps up the creepiness a couple notches, and Mitch McConnell knows all about that.

“Youth voters” was a nice touch as well.

“Why didn’t he stop so we could berate him in front of his own house” is a question that answers itself.

Yep: “Fleeing his house” = “leaving for work.”

Because that’s what they’re doing, whether they know it or not.

