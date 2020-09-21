https://www.theblaze.com/news/suspended-football-players-get-scholarships

An Ohio nonprofit group has

awarded a scholarship to the two Little Miami High School football players who were suspended from school after carrying a Thin Blue Line flag and a Thin Red Line flag before a Sept. 11 game.

What’s a brief history here?

Brady Williams, whose father is a sheriff’s deputy, and Jarad Bentley, whose father is a fireman, insisted that they wanted to honor those killed in the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

Following the move, school authorities suspended the two and in a statement said that the teens were turned down when they initially requested to fly the flags before the game.

Superintendent Gregory Power said, “We can’t have students who decide to do something anyway after they’ve been told they shouldn’t be doing it. … We did not want to place ourselves in a circumstance where another family might want a different flag to come out of the tunnel, one that may be [one that] other families may not agree with from a political perspective.”

Following outcry, the administration

rescinded the suspension order and permitted the teens to return to school.

What are the details?

On Friday, an Ohio nonprofit group called “Holiday for Heroes” announced it would be awarding the teens a scholarship for their support of police officers and firefighters.

In a statement, the group said, “Brady and Jarad are true PATRIOTS, they did something last Friday that showed they are far beyond their years. These men stood up for a cause they believe in. As they took the field with flags in hand it reminded us how we felt 19 years ago, heartbroken yet strong and united.”

According to Fox News, “Holiday for Heroes” has not yet disclosed the scholarship amounts.

Previous scholarship awards have been issued in the amounts of $2,500 and $5,000, according to the group’s website.

Last week, the two told “Fox & Friends” that they found a lot of support in the community following the dust-up.

“We wanted to carry out flags to honor the first responders who went towards danger instead of running from it 19 years ago, and we were told ‘No’ and we kind of took that to heart and we still wanted to honor them and so we did,” Williams said during the appearance.

Bentley said he felt compelled to carry the flags “because if it was my dad that had died trying to save those people, I wanted someone to honor him in that way as well.”

