The Robert Mueller report buzzkill was a tough one for the Democrats to handle, but now even one of his deputies has joined in the late Monday morning quarterbacking pile-on of the former special counsel who the Left thought was their ticket to end the Trump presidency:

asked if he thinks Mueller had let the American people down, Andrew Weissman–one of Mueller’s top deputies–tells George Packer: “Absolutely, yep.”

before quickly adding: “I wouldn’t phrase it as just Mueller. I would say ‘the office.’”https://t.co/7FRBiU2X1J — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) September 21, 2020

Glenn Greenwald ripped those kinds of claims to shreds:

LOL. For 3 years, we were told Bob “WMD” Mueller was a man of such integrity, probity & courage that it was unpatriotic to criticize him & he would reveal All Truth. Then he failed to deliver what liberal stars had promised, so now it’s open season: he’s a weakling & a coward: https://t.co/UOfRcUZE1O — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2020

Self-awareness nukes INCOMING:

Conspiracy theorists can never be defeated. Any outcomes that negate their claims just get integrated into the conspiracy. When Mueller concluded there was no evidence to establish the conspiracy they touted for years, they turned on Mueller rather than re-assess their beliefs. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2020

This is what establishment media stars were feeding people for years, profiting off of with ratings & books, and showering themselves with Pulitzers for saying. What else can they do to salvage their humiliation other than blame Mueller, not themselves?pic.twitter.com/nPlaq5YVxf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2020

How dare @JeffreyGoldberg — who never served his country except by sending other people’s children to die in the wars he lied the US into — malign a patriot like Robert Mueller as “not up to the task.” Imagine how the brave men & women of the FBI feel:https://t.co/9jNFeVP7yb — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2020

Organizing TikTok parties to burn these: pic.twitter.com/trEmbyCawl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2020

Remember this shit, which liberals swooned for by re-tweeting almost 5,000 times and liking close to 25,000? Bill Kristol is the spiritual leader, the guru, of American liberalism whether they know it or not:https://t.co/ivlk0nfSZN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2020

Amazing to watch: They didn’t get the results they wanted for their dark conspiracy theory they feed on, profited off of, and disseminated for years, so now they shift on a dime from “you’re not allowed to criticize Mueller” to “Mueller is a coward”: https://t.co/aJpETb1eeD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2020

Wow.

Man. What a thread. Even I remember people fawning over Bob Mueller on twitter some time ago. https://t.co/iis6Hr2tX8 — 2 others (@micky864) September 21, 2020

How quickly they turned.

