https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/21/amazing-to-watch-glenn-greenwald-thread-obliterates-libs-media-who-are-turning-on-robert-mueller/

The Robert Mueller report buzzkill was a tough one for the Democrats to handle, but now even one of his deputies has joined in the late Monday morning quarterbacking pile-on of the former special counsel who the Left thought was their ticket to end the Trump presidency:

Glenn Greenwald ripped those kinds of claims to shreds:

Self-awareness nukes INCOMING:

Wow.

How quickly they turned.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...