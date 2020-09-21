https://clashdaily.com/2020/09/aoc-tells-the-left-let-ruth-bader-ginsburgs-death-radicalize-you-video/

Geez! What the heck did she think they were doing before?!

Portland has been an absolute mess for over 100 nights with harassment of older women, violence, and even murder; parts of Minneapolis look like Fallujah; and Manhattan has boarded-up stores and after COVID lockdowns followed by riots and looting, it may never recover.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

The freshman Congresswoman from New York’s 14th District filmed an Instagram video on Saturday urging her 6.4 million followers to “radicalize.”

This video was made on the same day that it was being reported that the Federal agents are investigating a suspicious envelope containing ricin addressed to the White House.

AOC says that the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg should solidify the left to support Joe Biden. She says that voting for him isn’t about whether or not you agree with him–it’s about “saving our democracy.” Speaking in stark, polarizing terms, she says that “November is about survival.”

Here’s what we’re NOT gonna do: give up. We don’t give up when people need us most. That’s not who we are. Our democracy is at a faint heartbeat; it was broken even before Trump. But so long as we can save lives, I believe we have an obligation to do so as we build a new world. pic.twitter.com/QBGqflpihC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2020

Seems pretty extreme, no?

Especially since we’ve seen a massive spike in violent crime and a wave of destruction from leftwing “mostly peaceful” protesters railing against racism in 2020. The smoke from the charred remains of police vehicles hasn’t even cleared yet.

But AOC says that democracy itself is at stake.

Really?!

Isn’t it her party that wants to pack the Supreme Court, ditch the Electoral College, add Puerto Rico and D.C. as states, have proportional representation in the Senate, and have the “popular vote” count in Presidential elections?

They’re the party that finds the right to abortion in Constitutional penumbrae. The one who signed the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) then had a candidate run on the traditional view of marriage, then turn on it to overturn DOMA.

Leftists don’t give a damned about democracy, the Constitution, consent of the governed, or checks and balances. They don’t like those because they get in the way of their power.

Then she dares talk about the “violent repercussions of this administration.” Which “violent repercussions” are those? Does she mean cracking down on the rioting in Portland that was allowed to continue night after night until a federal building was targeted?

Or does she mean the “violent repercussions” against terrorists al Baghdadi and Soleimani?

She’s an absolute nutter, that one.

In January, AOC said, “in any other country, Joe Biden and I wouldn’t be in the same party.”

Just a few days ago, AOC says that it’s “likely” that Joe Biden can be pushed further and further left.

She’s right when she says that the November election matters.

The United States was founded by brilliant men who protected it from tyrants who would usurp power.

The problem that we have now is that we have an entire party that doesn’t respect the founders, the Constitution, or the system that was put in place. There are some radicals on the left that want to upend those norms.

President Trump has defended federalism, and despite what the left has claimed, he has failed to be that Hitlerian dictator that they claim he is.

AOC would rather votes go to the guy that was in the Senate for decades and the only thing that he managed to change was the balance in his and his family’s bank accounts. President Trump has done more for conservatism in just under 4 years than most presidents accomplish in two terms.

Imagine what he could do with 4 more years?

