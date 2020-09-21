https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/ammo-store-bans-mask-wearing-customers-calls-whitmer-btch/

(DETROIT METRO TIMES) — At a Novi ammunition store, masks aren’t just optional – they’re prohibited.

Fenix Ammunition is flaunting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order that requires customers to wear masks in businesses, notifying customers that they aren’t allowed inside the store unless they remove their protective face coverings.

“DUE TO THE NATIONWIDE RISE IN VIOLENT ATTACKS BY MASK-WEARING THUGS, WE WILL NOT PROVIDE SERVICE TO ANY PERSON WEARING A MASK,” reads a sign taped to the business. “FURTHERMORE, THE NATURE OF OUR BUSINESS NECESSITATES POSITIVE IDENTIFICATION OF OUR CUSTOMERS. YOU MUST REMOVE YOUR MASK UPON ENTERING THIS PREMISES, OR YOU WILL NOT BE SERVED.”

