https://hannity.com/media-room/anarchy-in-the-usa-doj-designates-nyc-seattle-portland-as-anarchist-zones-that-permit-violence/

The Department of Justice fired a warning shot at the most liberal cities in America Monday morning; designating New York City, Seattle, and Portland as “anarchist jurisdictions” that “permit violence” against property.

“In a statement, the agency hit leaders of the three cities for rejecting federal law enforcement assistance in quelling protests while pointing to ongoing demonstrations that have continued for weeks over the treatment of Black Americans by law enforcement,” reports The Hill.

Trump’s Department of Justice designates New York, Portland and Seattle as permitting “anarchy” https://t.co/ShFqTTDWNm pic.twitter.com/NWM4Durxht — The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2020

New York City “has permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities,” leading to its designation as an “anarchist jurisdiction,” writes the DOJ.

“Rather than idle words, the designation has potential financial consequences. President Trump issued a memo earlier this month directing the DOJ to identify jurisdictions that, in its view, were not enforcing the law appropriately. Designated cities could lose their federal funding,” reports NBC New York.

“I believe the President is fundamentally a bully, which I’ve said too many times, and I’ve known him very well for a very long period of time. It doesn’t work in New York because you can’t bully New Yorkers. We just don’t get bullied,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

PORTLAND SPIRALS: Far-Left Mayor Blames ‘FEDERAL TROOPS’ for Violence, Vandalism in His City posted by Hannity Staff – 7.20.20 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler bizarrely blamed “Federal Troops” for the current violence sweeping his city; saying their “tactics” are “making the situation much more dangerous” for local residents. “Before the Federal Troops got here, violence was way down, vandalism was way down… The energy was coming out of the demonstrations. What happened is the troops came in, they used their Unconstitutional tactics, they injured non-violent demonstrators, and the whole thing blew up again,” said Wheeler. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler: “The reason we want those federal troops out of our city is they are making the situation much more dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/on2mAla7it — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020 “The reason we want those Federal Troops out of our city is that they are making the situation much more dangerous,” he added. “I’m worried that one of our local law enforcement officers is going to get killed because of the tactics they’re engaged in.” Watch Wheeler’s comments above. PORTLAND SPIRALS: Police Declare ‘RIOT’ After Officers Attacked with Glass Bottles, Ball Bearings posted by Hannity Staff – 7.14.20 The Portland Police Department struggled to contain another night of civil unrest in the city Monday; confirming officers were repeatedly attacked with glass bottles and ball bearings. “Members of the crowd are still not dispersing despite numerous orders to leave and opportunities to do so,” posted the Department on Twitter. “To those on N Fenwick/Lombard, disperse to the North. This has been declared a riot and you are being ordered to disperse.” To those on N Fenwick/Lombard, disperse to the North. This has been declared a riot and you are being ordered to disperse. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 14, 2020 Some of the items thrown at officers include paint, ball bearings, and glass bottles, which are all criminal acts. pic.twitter.com/9ghKqB8urT — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 14, 2020 “Some of the items thrown at officers include paint, ball bearings, and glass bottles, which are all criminal acts,” adds the Portland PD.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

