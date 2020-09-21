https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/21/and-so-it-begins-wapo-already-working-hard-to-smear-amy-coney-barrett-for-supporting-due-process-and-omg-the-horror/

We all knew this was coming but really, WaPo? They are struggling to find a way to accuse of her being a sexual predator so they are tying her to giving sexual predators a way out of getting in trouble on college campuses.

You can’t make this up.

Ok, that’s clearly not true because WaPo did.

WaPo is gonna WaPo. Yup.

From the Washington Post:

Amy Coney Barrett, a leading contender for the Supreme Court seat held by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, wrote an influential appellate decision last year that made it easier for students accused of sexual assault to challenge universities’ handling of their cases.

Barrett led a three-woman panel of judges that said Purdue University may have discriminated against a male student accused of sexual assault when it suspended him for a year, a punishment that cost him his spot in the Navy ROTC program.

“It is plausible that [university officials] chose to believe Jane because she is a woman and to disbelieve John because he is a man,” Barrett wrote in the case, in which the accuser was identified as Jane Doe and the accused as John Doe.

Cue the ‘Barrett is responsible for ELEVENTY BILLION women being raped at colleges’ narrative …

And that she supports the Constitution? That’s sort of important too, right?

What next? Are they going to complain that she believes in flossing and that’s a sign of privilege?

***

UNHINGED! Nancy Pelosi babbles about impeaching Trump or Barr if Senate GOP tries voting on SCOTUS in bizarre interview (watch)

Go home, Rick, you’re drunk: Rick Wilson tweets all tough at ‘y’all mfers in the Senate GOP’ and gets his a*s handed to him

BOOM: Drew Holden’s receipt-filled thread of Dems, media and blue-checks magically changing their minds on SCOTUS a brutal must-read

