https://www.theblaze.com/news/antifa-militants-anti-trump-suv

It was another banner day for the Antifa faithful — and this time their antics took place amid a Saturday counterprotest in a park under sunny Philadelphia skies.

What happened?

Seems there were rumblings that the Proud Boys had a rally planned in Clark Park, which — according to the Philadelphia Inquirer — is located in “one of the most progressive, racially diverse neighborhoods in the city.”

“Clark Park remains a place where folks from all walks of life come to recreate and to convene and to just be,” Jamie Gauthier, who represents the neighborhood on the city council, said in a speech, according to the paper. “The white supremacist hate group that plan to come here today, they set out to disrupt all of that.”

But the Inquirer noted that while the Proud Boys never showed, about 500 “locals” did arrive in the afternoon to oppose the controversial, conservative group.

More from the paper:

Social media posts claimed there was a Proud Boys presence at the park, with members saying they were there disguised as journalists to gather information about leftist activists, but they did not engage in organized demonstrations. A Proud Boys social media page claimed the event, which had been promoted for at least two weeks, was always intended to be a fake, and was a ploy to expose Antifa violence.

BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer noted that at one point a member of the crowd opposed to President Donald Trump came alongside content creator James Klug and — in a move of apparent intimidation — smacked the ground hard with a bat. But Schaffer said the crowd turned on the anti-Trump man — confusing him for a Trump supporter and calling him a Nazi — and chased him out of the park.

The Proud Boys social media site said the man isn’t with the organization, the Inquirer noted.

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Language):

Soon after Antifa militants who were administering the man’s expulsion followed the man to his SUV and proceeded to smash it up — with a “terrified” dog inside, Schaffer said.

The leftist militants broke the vehicle’s rear window — with the dog barking and poking its head into shards of glass — and continually kicked the side panels.

“Get the f*** out of here, motherf***er!” one Antifa member hollered at the man before he pulled out of his parking spot and drove off.

One of the Antifa faithful threw a large rock at the escaping vehicle for good measure:

(Content warning: Language):

