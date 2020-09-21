https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/aoc-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-voting-mail-in/2020/09/21/id/988036

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., announced she will vote in person for the November elections.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Sunday:

“Republicans don’t want vote by mail bc it chips away at their ability to do exactly this: target and disenfranchise Black voters and people of color. These scenes are specifically happening in Black communities, not white ones. This is BY DESIGN, & it’s their test run for Nov.”

Ocasio-Cortez has advocated mail-in voting since the coronavirus pandemic began.

When the summer started, the New York congresswoman warned Republicans do not back mail-in voting because it would limit their disenfranchisement of Black voters.

Ocasio-Cortez, who backed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during the primary, has thrown her support behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“November is about survival,” Ocasio-Cortez said last week. “Voting for Joe Biden is no longer about whether you agree with him. It’s a vote to let our democracy live another day.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and other Republicans rejected mail-in balloting due to the susceptibility of fraud and delay in counting the final total.

“Mail ballots, they cheat,” Trump said in August. “Mail ballots are very dangerous for this country because of cheaters. They go collect them. They are fraudulent in many cases. They have to vote. They should have voter ID, by the way.”

