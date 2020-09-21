http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TtN_13qKTTk/

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Sunday night at a joint press conference with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) he is “playing with fire” by attempting to vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the November election.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Voting rights, reproductive rights, healthcare rights all of those rights are at risk with this appointment. And so we need to make sure that we mobilize on an unprecedented scale to ensure that this vacancy is reserved for the next president. We must use every tool at our disposal.”

She continued, “We must also commit to using every procedural tool available to us to ensure that we buy ourselves the time necessary. We must commit to allowing and considering and utilizing every single procedural tool available to us again to buy that time.”

She added, “This is one of the most important times that we have had for everyday people to stand up. We all need to be more courageous, and we all must act in unprecedented ways to make sure that our rights are stabilized. And to Mitch McConnell, we need to tell him that he is playing with fire. We need to make sure that this vacancy is protected, that our election continues and that the American people have their say.”

