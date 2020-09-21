https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-biden-win-not-enough

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Democrats can’t be satisfied and complacent even if Joe Biden wins the presidency, because simply winning the election won’t accomplish all they desire, according to the New York Post.

Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Democratic presidential primary, supports Biden as the nominee, but urged Democrats not to think a Biden presidency would be enough to return things to politics as usual.

From the Post:

“After we work to command victory in November, I need folks to realize that there’s no going back to brunch,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an Instagram video marking the death of liberal US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday — and referring to the need for Democratic Party stalwarts not to get complacent over any potential White House win. “We have a whole new world to build. We cannot accept going back to the way things were, and that includes the Dem Party,” AOC said. “Voting for Joe Biden, it’s not about whether you like him or not, it’s a vote to let democracy live another day,” said the socialist Bronx congresswoman, who has been famously tepid in her backing of Biden. “No president is the answer. You are the answer. Mass movements are the answer,” the pol said.

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led to an immediate escalation of the political stakes on the Democratic side, as they deal with the reality that President Donald Trump plans to nominate the third Supreme Court justice of his first term, and Democrats are powerless to stop the confirmation without Republican assistance.

Ginsburg’s death caused a resurgence in consideration from Democrats to expand the Supreme Court in order to appoint more liberal justices. The idea was discussed among Democratic presidential primary candidates, although Biden is not in favor of the radical idea. NPR reported:

“I’m not prepared to go on and try to pack the court, because we’ll live to rue that day,” he told Iowa Starting Line early in the primary race last year. A few months later, during a Democratic primary debate, Biden once again rejected the idea. “I would not get into court packing,” Biden said. “We add three justices. Next time around, we lose control, they add three justices. We begin to lose any credibility the court has at all.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to rule out any options for resisting or retaliating against Republicans if they nominate and attempt to confirm a justice before the election. That includes impeaching President Donald Trump or Attorney General William Barr, or packing the court.

