Make way for the Expert™, who has some thoughts on filling the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s SCOTUS seat:

Tom Nichols, the Expert™, has spoken!

Wait, are you suggesting that Nichols’ argument is less than rock-solid?

There’s always a “but” when Tom Nichols is on the case.

So big. So wet. So beautiful.

Muh norms.

That’s a hell of an argument to make. But it’s exactly the argument we’ve come to expect from Tom Nichols.

“Norms” mean something different to Tom Nichols.

That’s a rhetorical question, of course.

Trump nominated Kavanaugh, so the “norm” was a Democratic hit job. Which means they preserved norms.

See how this works?

Put another way:

Basically.

