https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/21/argle-bargle-rar-rhetoric-prof-jennifer-merciecas-thread-about-the-depths-of-female-rage-could-use-a-midol-or-two/

Jennifer Mercieca is a Rhetoric Prof.

At least according to her bio …

We have no idea what the Hell that is but it looks like it’s someone who rages on Twitter in melodramatic threads.

See for yourself.

We may not understand but we’re sure she’ll tell us.

*eye roll*

Female rage sounds like a crap ska band from the ’90s.

So she’s being mean to her husband over politics.

Bet she’s a lot of fun at birthday parties.

Less-educated white women.

Hey, if it makes her feel better to think women who disagree with her politically are less-educated that’s fine. Clearly she needs to get a nap or two in and if this helps her sleep better at night more power to her.

She’s in for a rude awakening come November but for now, this is fine.

Because we all know how well polls called the last election.

Oh, wait.

Obama put kids in cages.

Forced hysterectomies? What?

HOOboy … there’s more.

Hey, if we have to read it so do you.

Only women have to choose when it comes to kids and school? Or teaching them while doing their jobs?

TRUMP IS TO BLAME FOR FIRES AND HURRICANES.

And it’s clear this gal needs to take a deep breath, several of them.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!!!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just can’t take this crap seriously.

Indeed she will.

Not enough Midol on the planet to help her.

***

