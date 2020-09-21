https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-flees-podium-reporters-can-ask-questions-wisconsin-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Wisconsin on Monday to deliver a doom and gloom speech on Covid deaths in the US.

As usual, Biden’s event in Manitowoc was a carefully crafted stunt with social distancing circles.

Only a small pool of approved reporters were allowed inside the event.

Biden’s short speech started off awkward because his mask was on backwards.

He bungled the Pledge of Allegiance and falsely claimed 200 Americans died from Covid.

Biden’s campaign blasted loud music to drown out reporters as soon as he concluded his speech.

Biden bolted from the lectern and refused to take questions from reporters.

Why does Biden even bother traveling to different states if he doesn’t answer questions from the media?

WATCH:

[embedded content]

