https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/biden-insists-200-million-dead-covid-19/

Gaffemaster Joe Biden, the Democrats’ nominee to be president, has claimed that 200 million people in the country have died from COVID-19.

That would be, roughly, the entire populations of Indiana, Missouri, Maryland, Wisconsin, Colorado, Minnesota, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Kentucky.

And Oregon, Oklahoma, Connecticut, Utah, Iowa, Nevada, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kansas, New Mexico, Nebraska, West Virginia, Idaho, Hawaii, New Hampshire, and Maine.

And Montana, Rhode Island, Delaware, South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Vermont and Wyoming.

TRENDING: Alan Dershowitz sues CNN to halt ‘malicious’ attacks on innocent people

See him:

Joe Biden: “It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk.” That’s nearly 2/3 of the U.S. population. pic.twitter.com/lp23K11K3o — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2020

“It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk,” Biden claimed.

Is Joe Biden mentally competent to be president? 10% (1 Votes) 90% (9 Votes)

The death toll in the U.S. now is close to 200,000.

“If Donald Trump has his way, the complications from COVID-19, which are well beyond what they should be – it’s estimated that 200 million people have died – probably by the time I finish this talk,” Biden said.

Biden’s idea of the death toll is increasing hugely. In June, he incorrectly claimed that 120 million people in the U.S. had died from coronavirus.

“People don’t have a job, people don’t know where to go, they don’t know what to do. Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID,” he claimed at the time.

The commentary site Twitchy concluded, of his campaign handlers, “No wonder they want to limit his time in front of the cameras as much as possible.”

The Trump War Room account on Twitter said, “That’s nearly 2/3 of the U.S. population, and one commenter, anonymous, pointed out “He’s completely lost it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

