(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Joe Biden said that he would not release a list of potential Supreme Court nominees like President Trump has, arguing the rejection of nomination norms could politicize the court and subject those on the list to unnecessary attacks.

“We can’t ignore the cherished system of checks and balances. That includes this whole business of releasing a list of potential nominees that I would put forward,” the former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee said in a speech from Philadelphia addressing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and Trump’s push to nominate a replacement Supreme Court justice before the election.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, during which time there was a vacant Supreme Court seat due to Justice Antonin Scalia dying that February, Trump released a list of individuals whom he would pick from for Supreme Court nominations, the first time a candidate or president singled out individuals in that way. He added to the list earlier this month.

