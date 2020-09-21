https://www.theblaze.com/news/rant-against-antifa-rioters-stirring-trouble

The moment a black man purporting to be a Portland, Oregon, resident went off on demonstrators has gone viral.

In the video, the black man can be heard shouting at a group of protesters, complaining that they are not from the area and are only there to cause problems.

What are the details?

Journalist Andy Ngo shared the video Sunday evening on Twitter,

captioning it, “You ain’t from here motherf—er! An angry black Portland driver gets out of his car and yells at the antifa rioters. They’re stunned and speechless.”

In the video, an unnamed black man can be seen exiting his vehicle.

He is dressed in a pair of shorts, a T-shirt, and a hat, and begins accusing the group of coming to Portland to stir up trouble.

As he gets out, he says, “I’ve got something to say. Yeah. What do you represent? You don’t represent this motherf***er!”

He turns on those filming and at least one demonstrator in close proximity, saying, “Whose house is there? Whose house is this at the corner right here? You don’t know! Because you ain’t from here, motherf***er! But you come here and got a little motherf***er situation for us, how we’re supposed to be. You ain’t from here, you got a little situation for us, n****.”

“You ain’t from this motherf***er!” he shouts. “You don’t know what we went through, motherf***er!



At the time of this writing, Ngo’s video has been viewed more than 231,000 times.

(Content warning: rough language:)

Anything else?



Journalist Kitty Shackleford

shared a concerning clip to Twitter on Sunday featuring two men in a pickup truck surrounded by demonstrators on a Portland street.

As protesters converge on the truck, members demand its occupants “say Black Lives Matter.”

The camera focuses on the truck’s passenger being confronted by the mob as its members order to him to “say Black Lives Matter, homie!”

“It lets us know that you’re cool!” another person can be heard shouting from the crowd.

It goes south from there.

“Say f***ing Black Lives Matter right now!” another person demands.

A subsequent

clip from the same social media user shares what appears to be the same truck with its passenger window smashed.

The driver of the vehicle can be heard asking, “Who did this? You f***ing p***y! Who did it?”

