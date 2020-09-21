https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-manchin-says-no-vote-before-election/
Manchin: “For the sake of the integrity of our courts and legal system, I do not believe the U.S. Senate should vote on a U.S. Supreme Court nominee before the November 3rd election. For Mitch McConnell and my Republican colleagues to rush … is hypocrisy in its highest form.”
