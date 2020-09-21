https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-photos-biden-teleprompter-revealed/

Joe Biden spoke last week in Duluth, Minnesota to a handful of campaign videographers and approved press.  The entire event was staged with Biden reading from his teleprompter and we now have proof.

The entire Duluth, Minnesota presser in Minnesota was a bad joke. 

The entire crowd was either media and Biden handlers.  He could have done it from his basement.

Unfortunately, for Biden a picture of Biden’s teleprompter was leaked from the event:

Of course there were chairs set up for reporters who listened in on the event but were not allowed to ask random questions:

Look at those men of integrity standing around assisting in the Biden production wondering if America will buy their garbage.

What a bunch of clowns.

