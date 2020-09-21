https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-photos-biden-teleprompter-revealed/

Joe Biden spoke last week in Duluth, Minnesota to a handful of campaign videographers and approved press. The entire event was staged with Biden reading from his teleprompter and we now have proof.

The entire Duluth, Minnesota presser in Minnesota was a bad joke.

The entire crowd was either media and Biden handlers. He could have done it from his basement.

Biden’s rally in Duluth Mn on September 18th. Under 50 people which includes media and Secret Service. The Media does not want you to see this. Please Retweet!! pic.twitter.com/9wuZ3Chaad — Greg Allen (@gregallen92) September 21, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: Omaha Bar Owner Charged For Killing Rioter Who Attacked Him and His Business Has Committed Suicide

Unfortunately, for Biden a picture of Biden’s teleprompter was leaked from the event:

Biden’s HUGE teleprompter at Duluth Minnesota rally on September 18. Under 50 people showed up. The media does not want you to see this. Please retweet!! pic.twitter.com/fA9rbiop7B — Greg Allen (@gregallen92) September 21, 2020

Of course there were chairs set up for reporters who listened in on the event but were not allowed to ask random questions:

Look at those men of integrity standing around assisting in the Biden production wondering if America will buy their garbage.

What a bunch of clowns.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

