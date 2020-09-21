https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/09/21/breaking-trump-indicates-when-hell-announce-scotus-nominee-n948033

During an exclusive interview on Fox & Friends Monday morning, President Trump revealed that his list of potential Supreme Court nominees to fill the vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been narrowed down to five and that he’ll announce his choice Friday or Saturday.

“The bottom line is we won the election, we have an obligation to do what’s right and act as quickly as possible,” Trump said. “I think it will be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect. It looks like we will have services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it, and I think we should, with all due respect for Justice Ginsburg, wait for services to be over.”

Trump says his SCOTUS pick will come Friday or Saturday. pic.twitter.com/LYvoTxSrbX — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) September 21, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old.

Democrats have vowed to do anything in their power to either stop the nomination or retaliate afterward. Nancy Pelosi refused to rule out using impeachment as a tactic to tie up the Senate to keep it from confirming a replacement. Chuck Schumer has also threatened to pack the court next year if Trump proceeds with the nomination.

But Democrats were previously all for election-year nominations to the Supreme Court.

“I made it absolutely clear that I would go forward with the confirmation process, as chairman — even a few months before a presidential election — if the nominee were chosen with the advice, and not merely the consent, of the Senate — just as the Constitution requires,” Biden said back in 2016. “Eight is not a good number for a collegial body that sometimes disagrees.”

Even Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year.”

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about what the Left is up to? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off your VIP membership.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

