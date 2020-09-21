https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/trump-china-interference/

The European Bureau Chief of China’s state-run outlet China Daily appeared to confirm U.S. intelligence reports concluding the Chinese Communist Party prefers a Joe Biden presidency.

In response to a CNN tweet containing a video affirming reports foreign countries are “influencing the 2020 election” and that “the Chinese want to make sure President Trump is not reelected,” Chen Weihua wrote:

“Europe wants Biden too.”

In other words, Chen uncritically accepts the assessment provided by CNN, only later pushing back on the fact the network “omits” Europe’s alleged preference for the former veep.

Specifically, Chen’s mention of Europe is followed by a question – “Why omit that deliberately” – in which he attempts to draw a double standard over U.S. fears of foreign interference in the upcoming presidential election.

Europe wants Biden too. Why omit that deliberately? — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) August 7, 2020

Chen’s words echo a barrage of op-eds appearing in Chinese state-run media praising Biden an endorsing the candidate, who recently refused to call China a “competitor” while speaking at a CNN town hall.

The remarks serve as a testament to the findings of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, which notes the Chinese Communist Party does not want President Trump to be reelected:

“We assess that China prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection. China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China.”

The findings were also confirmed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a CNN interview where she uncritically repeated the National Counterintelligence and Security Center’s findings. During the infamous interview, Pelosi stated:

“The Chinese… what they said is [that] China would prefer [Biden]. Whether they do, that’s their conclusion. That they would prefer Joe Biden.“

“China would prefer Joe Biden.” – Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/gI1RHmFNOu — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 9, 2020 And this revelation is just the latest piece of evidence to give credence to the moniker “Beijing Biden.” The Chinese Communist Party’s endorsement of Biden should come as no surprise: while in government, the former veep has routinely championed the selling out of America’s manufacturing base, intellectual property, and economic power to the Chinese Communist Party. What’s more, his family members have profited from billion-dollar business deals with the Chinese Communist Party apparatchiks in sectors ranging from energy to manufacturing. Beyond the findings of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, Chinese state-run media outlets including China Global Television Network and Global Times bolster the prospect of the Chinese Communist Party interfering in the election on behalf of Biden. China Global Television Network, for example, praised the Democratic National Convention as a “slick showpiece” and insisted that “Biden’s multilateral worldview runs parallel to Beijing’s.” Global Times also noted that a Biden presidency would be “smoother” for the Chinese Communist Party: “Biden is definitely smoother to deal with, which is the consensus around the world. For China, because Biden was vice president during Obama’s term, and had a lot of prior experience dealing with Chinese leaders, we would expect to facilitate more effective communication with Biden if he wins.”

