https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cdc-cautions-against-holiday-gatherings-trick-or-treating-not?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The upcoming holidays are traditionally filled with the gather of family and friends, but the CDC is recommending virtual celebrations and other health-safety precaution this year amid the coronavirus – including no trick-or-treating or drinking alcohol.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued the safety ‘considerations’ beyond the standard 6-feet-apart social distancing and wearing a mask at all time.

“Do not use a costume mask … as a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around your face,” the CDC website states.

The agency also suggests Americans avoid hayrides with people not in your family, traveling to rural fall festivals and the use of alcohol and drugs.

If screaming will occur during a haunted house or movie, the CDC also recommends greater social distancing.

Thanksgiving was one of many holidays listed that will “likely need to be different this fall to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.”

After participating in higher risks activities, including holiday gatherings, the CDC recommends staying home and avoiding people for 14 days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

