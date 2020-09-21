https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/517354-cdc-quietly-shifts-guidance-on-coronavirus-transmission-through-the-air

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) quietly changed its guidance on coronavirus transmission through the air on Friday, saying it is “thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

The CDC noted in its guidance of how COVID-19 “most commonly spreads” that the virus can be spread through airborne particles when an infected person “coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.”

“There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes),” the agency said in its guidance. “In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk.”

“These particles can be inhaled into the nose, mouth, airways, and lungs and cause infection,” it reads. “This is thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

While the guidance was changed on Friday, it was first reported by CNN on Sunday.

The new guidance comes after the CDC had cautioned that COVID-19 was contracted mainly through large drops transferred between people in close range — within six feet. The agency still maintains that the virus commonly spreads “between people who are in close contact with one another.”

The agency advises people to “stay at least 6 feet away from others, whenever possible,” wear a mask and clean and disinfect surfaces. But now, the CDC added recommendations for people to stay home and isolate when sick and “use air purifiers to help reduce airborne germs in indoor spaces.”

For months, public health experts have cautioned that the coronavirus could be spreading through aerosols, making the virus airborne and able to spread further, CNN and The Washington Post reported. The experts said the updates to the guidance could change how policy is developed, specifically as the school year launches and many children are going back to in-person classrooms.

The World Health Organization noted aerosols could spread the virus in July after receiving a letter from hundreds of scientists encouraging that they make this acknowledgement. It’s unclear why the CDC changed its guidance last week.

