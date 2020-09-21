https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/21/dems-and-media-own-this-china-covered-up-covid-origins-and-who-was-complicit-in-spreading-disinformation-per-report/

China wasn’t straight with the world about COVID? Gosh, we’re shocked.

SCOOP: China not only covered up the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the WHO “parroted” Beijing’s lies, per a House Foreign Affairs Committee report. “The WHO has been complicit in the spread and normalization of CCP propaganda and disinformation.”https://t.co/m6JNZYzG0y — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) September 21, 2020

From the New York Post:

The coronavirus pandemic might have been prevented if not for Chinese cover-ups in the early days of the outbreak and the World Health Organization “parroting” Beijing propaganda, according to a damning audit from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The 96-page report — obtained by The Post ahead of its planned Monday release — says the Chinese Communist Party destroyed evidence and buried troubling data, while nationalizing the supply chains and limiting exports of US companies 3M and General Motors, keeping key goods in the country. “It is beyond doubt that the CCP actively engaged in a cover-up designed to obfuscate data, hide relevant public health information, and suppress doctors and journalists who attempted to warn the world,” reads the report, authored by Republican members of the Democrat-held committee.

Remember when the WHO was telling the world the virus wasn’t contagious between people? Good times.

Lawmakers also confirmed our reporting from April that China nationalized the factory lines of US companies 3M and General Motors, preventing them from exporting critically-needed PPE around the world.https://t.co/sRakJia69P — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) September 21, 2020

This was obvious, but Democrats/Media should have to own up to this. They ran cover for WHO and China. https://t.co/FXD2YyYv4e — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 21, 2020

Yup. No way WHO and China get away with this if our own media and the Left weren’t front and center blaming Trump and calling everyone ‘racist’ or ‘xenophobic’ who questioned the virus’ origins.

This has been the biggest sh*tshow maybe ever.

But seriously… I mean, that people pretended it was otherwise is the real story. — DannyTypo🤦‍♂️ (@DanPariah) September 21, 2020

