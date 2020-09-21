https://www.dailywire.com/news/chris-matthews-praises-trumps-true-presidential-behavior-following-rbgs-death-leftists-blast-him

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews took a beating on social media Monday when leftists scolded him for daring to praise Trump for his classy and all-American response to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last Friday.

“Trump is right to show respect for RBG. True presidential behavior. Far too rare,” Matthews tweeted.

On Friday night, after learning news of Ginsburg’s death, the president said he was “sad” to hear of her passing and praised her life accomplishments.

“She led an amazing life,” Trump said. “What else can you say? She was an amazing woman. Whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I am sad to hear that.”

Of course, this moment of humanity was seen as an empty gesture by far-leftists.

“He implied her grieving family were a bunch of liars today for relaying her dying wish,” tweeted former Amy Klobuchar communications director Tim Rogan.

“Lol. Whew these journalists are so desperate to declare “presidential behavior”. Go away, Mr. Matthews,” tweeted Soledad O’Brien.

“Did Chuck Todd repeatedly bludgeon you in the head with Chris Cillizza?” tweeted writer Rafi Schwartz.

“Oh big deal,” responded “The View” co-host Joy Behar.

Chris Matthews announced his retirement this past March after being slapped with a spate of sexual harassment allegations.

“After conversation with NBC, I decided tonight will be my last ‘Hardball,’” Matthews continued. “So let me tell you why: The younger generations are ready to take the reigns. We see them in politics, the media, and fighting for their causes. … They grew up with better standards, fair standards. A lot of it has to do with how we talk to each other, compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay, were never okay. Certainly not today.”

“For making such comments in the past, I’m sorry,” Matthews continued. “I’m very proud of the work I’ve done here. Long before I went on television, I worked for years in politics, was a newspaper columnist and author. I’m working on another book. I’ll continue to write and talk about politics and cheer on my producers and crew here in Washington and New York and my MSNBC colleagues. They will continue to produce great journalism in the years ahead. For those who have gotten in the habit of watching ‘Hardball’ every night I hope you’re going to miss me because I’ll missing you.”

Though Republicans have vowed to replace Ginsburg’s seat prior to the 2020 election, they have largely spoken of the late justice with kind words, praising for her commitment to jurisprudence and her courage to persist in the face of debilitating illnesses. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) especially highlighted Ginsburg’s ability to befriend people with whom she disagreed, particularly the late-Justice Antonin Scalia.

“On the court, Justice Ginsburg was a universally-admired colleague,” said McConnell. “No wonder that so many Americans have taken particular comforts in these past days by remembering her famous friendship with her ideological opposite, the late Justice Scalia. Together, they made sure the halls of justice would also reign with laughter and comedy. They rarely sat on the same side of a high profile decision, but they still sat together at the opera and most any other time they could manage to be together.”

