Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews on Monday praised President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll Trump dismisses climate change role in fires, says Newsom needs to manage forest better Jimmy Kimmel hits Trump for rallies while hosting Emmy Awards MORE‘s “true presidential behavior” regarding the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgRegina King accepts Emmy wearing Breonna Taylor shirt, urges viewers to vote Ocasio-Cortez to voters: Tell McConnell ‘he is playing with fire’ with Ginsburg’s seat Mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg pops up blocks away from White House MORE, prompting backlash primarily from the left on social media, including from former colleague Keith Olbermann.

“Trump is right to show respect for RBG. True presidential behavior. Far too rare,” Matthews tweeted to his more than 950,000 followers.

The post from the former speechwriter to President Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterWarning signs flash for Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Jimmy Carter remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg as ‘a beacon of justice’ With 5 weeks to go, the economy and Trump are surging MORE came after Trump said on “Fox & Friends” that he plans to announce his nominee to replace Ginsburg, who died Friday due to complications from pancreatic cancer, on Friday or Saturday.

The president added that he wanted to “pay respect” to Ginsburg by waiting until after her funeral services to announce his nominee.

Matthews’s tweet quickly created backlash on Twitter.

Trump also said on “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning that he had narrowed his list down to five potential nominees. Trump has already committed to choosing a woman to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court

He added that he didn’t believe Ginsburg said it was her “dying wish” not to be replaced until a new president is installed.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTop Democrats call for DOJ watchdog to probe Barr over possible 2020 election influence Overnight Defense: Top admiral says ‘no condition’ where US should conduct nuclear test ‘at this time’ | Intelligence chief says Congress will get some in-person election security briefings Overnight Defense: House to vote on military justice bill spurred by Vanessa Guillén death | Biden courts veterans after Trump’s military controversies MORE, Schumer and Pelosi?” Trump asked, referring to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerRepublican senator says plans to confirm justice before election ‘completely consistent with the precedent’ Video of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral Graham signals support for confirming a Supreme Court nominee this year MORE (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiAs families deal with coronavirus, new federal dollars should follow the student Sunday shows – Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death dominates Hypocrisy rules on both sides over replacing Justice Ginsburg MORE (D-Calif.). “I would be more inclined to the second. That came out of the wind, it sounds so beautiful … but that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe Pelosi or shifty Schiff … maybe she did and maybe she didn’t.”

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg dictated to her granddaughter, according to NPR.

Trump told reporters upon hearing news of Ginsburg’s death for the first time Friday night that “she led an amazing life” and was “an amazing woman.”

“She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that. You’re telling me now for the first time. She led an amazing life. What else can you say?” Trump told reporters after stepping off stage from a rally in Minnesota. “She was an amazing woman. Whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life … I’m saddened to hear that.”

His push to nominate a replacement on the court has sparked a battle with Democrats just weeks before Election Day.

